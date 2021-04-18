Youssef En-Nesyri: “We’re going to the death in the seven games we have left”

Sevilla maintained their place in La Liga’s title race on Sunday afternoon with a superb 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad at Anoeta. Carlos Fernandez, formerly of Sevilla, gave the hosts a lead inside five minutes only for Fernando and Youssef En-Nesyri to strike back in the 22nd and 24th minute respectively to seal the win.

The result means that La Real continue their poor run of La Liga form, notwithstanding their triumph in the Copa del Rey over Athletic Bilbao two weeks ago. Fifth, they’re 17 points behind Sevilla in fourth, who in turn are a point behind Barcelona, two behind Real Madrid and just three behind Atletico Madrid. Remarkably, they’re in the title race with seven games left.

Each of those seven games have now taken on titanic importance for Julen Lopetegui, Monchi and everyone involved at Sevilla. They travel to Levante this coming Wednesday evening, before hosting Granada on Sunday and then Athletic the next Monday.

“There are seven games left and we’re going to win all seven,” En-Nesyri said post-game in comments carried by Diario de Sevilla. “We’re going to fight for the title. It’s a very important victory for us. I thank the teammates for the work they’ve done and the confidence they’ve shown. We’re going to the death in the seven games we have left.”