Spanish football morning headlines: Valverde self-isolating and will miss Getafe, Messi proves he’s still king, Laporta’s chat with Koeman

Spanish football morning headlines for April 18th

Fede Valverde self-isolating after contact with covid-19 positive and will miss Real Madrid’s clash with Getafe

Fede Valverde is self-isolating after coming into direct contact with someone who’s tested positive for covid-19, although the Uruguayan has tested negative in all the tests that have been carried out according to Marca. He’ll miss Real Madrid’s La Liga clash with Getafe, adding to the numerous absences Zinedine Zidane already had to contend with.

Read more here.

Lionel Messi proves he’s still the king

Only Lionel Messi will know whether last night’s victorious outing against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey down in La Cartuja was his last final for Barcelona, note Mundo Deportivo. The win marks his 35th title as a Barcelona player, with eight games to add a 36th in the shape of La Liga. His performance was stellar, epitomised in the way he took Barcelona’s third goal against the Basque side, driving from deep with his mythical guile, connecting perfectly with Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann before scoring.

Read more here.

Joan Laporta and Ronald Koeman’s chat after the Copa del Rey final

After Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 at La Cartuja in the final of the Copa del Rey thanks to an utterly scintillating second half, Ronald Koeman, the man who coached Barcelona to victory, and Joan Laporta, the club’s newly-elected president, were seen to be deep in conversation according to Diario Sport.

Read more here.