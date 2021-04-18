Spanish football evening headlines: UEFA condemn Super League, Sevilla win at Real Sociedad, Madrid name injury-hit team at Getafe

Spanish football evening headlines for April 18th

UEFA release strongly-worded statement condemning European Super League

UEFA have released a strongly-worded statement against the creation of a so-called European Super League. They say that themselves, the English Football Association and the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and La Liga, and the Italian Football Federation and Serie A have learned that a cohort of English, Spanish and Italian clubs are planning to announce a new, closed European Super League.

Sevilla stay in La Liga title race with big 2-1 win at Real Sociedad

Sevilla maintained their place in La Liga’s title race on Sunday afternoon with a superb 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad at Anoeta. Carlos Fernandez, formerly of Sevilla, gave the hosts a lead inside five minutes only for Fernando and Youssef En-Nesyri to strike back in the 22nd and 24th minute respectively to seal the win.

Getafe and Real Madrid name starting lineups for crucial La Liga clash at the Coliseum

Real Madrid travel to Getafe this evening with a changed landscape. Before the weekend began, they could do no wrong. They were flying in La Liga and Europe, fresh off the back of dispatching Liverpool out of the Champions League to secure their place in the semi-final. Now, after Barcelona lifted the Copa del Rey in style and Atletico Madrid responded to their doubters with a 5-0 evisceration of Eibar, the pressure’s on.

