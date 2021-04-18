Real Madrid eye Manchester City star Raheem Sterling

Real Madrid have been linked with a shock big money summer move for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

The England international has remained a key figure in Pep Guardiola‘s treble chasing side so far this season with 13 goals already to his name in all competitions in 2020/21.

However, despite his enduring importance to City, reports from the Daily Star on Sunday claim Los Blancos are monitoring his current situation at the Etihad Stadium after being previously linked with an offer for the 26-year old in 2019.

The former Liverpool man is under contract with the Premier League leaders until 2023 after signing a new deal and City could demand in the region of £90m in a possible exit talks.

Sterling is set to sit down with club officials after England duty at this summer’s rearranged European Championships to discuss a contract extension but he will demand assurances over his continuing role in Guardiola’s plans.