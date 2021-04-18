La Liga News

Premier League pair interested in Real Madrid star Raphael Varane

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea could go head to head in a transfer war for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane this summer.

The French international is under contract until the end of next season at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, however, with no progress on an extension, he could be sold.

Los Blancos are rumoured to be considering a sale ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, if he declines to sign a new deal after the European Championships, to avoid losing him for free in 12 months time.

According to reports from Bild journalist Christian Falk, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the former Lens centre back and they could now rival United’s interest in the coming months.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty over his long term future in Madrid, Varane remains a key player for Zinedine Zidane‘s side, and the club are unlikely to accept anything less than €65m in a potential sale.

 

