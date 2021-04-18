Osasuna record strong 2-0 victory over Elche at El Sadar

Osasuna recorded a strong 2-0 victory over Elche at El Sadar in La Liga on Sunday afternoon. Enrique Barja, assisted by Manuel Sanchez, scored their first in the 38th minute, with a Diego Gonzalez own goal confirming the win in the 68th.

Osasuna are now unbeaten in five, and sit comfortably mid-table in 12th. They’re level on points with Celta Vigo and Athletic Bilbao, just a point behind Levante and two ahead of Cadiz. Elche now sit in the relegation zone, a point behind safety and Real Valladolid but two clear of 19th placed Alaves. They’re just three away from bottom-placed Eibar, and face a battle on their hands to survive between now and the end of the season.

Osasuna welcome Valencia to Pamplona this Wednesday evening, before a trip to Galicia to take on Celta Vigo and then a visit to the capital to lock horns with champions Real Madrid. Elche host Real Valladolid this Wednesday evening, before welcoming Levante and Atletico Madrid to the Martinez Valero back-to-back.