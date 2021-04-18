Monchi and Sevilla in dreamland

Sevilla are keeping calm and composed, having set themselves up with seven games remaining as being right in the mix in La Liga’s title race. The Andalusians beat Real Sociedad this afternoon at Anoeta 2-1, going a point behind Barcelona, two behind Real Madrid and three behind Atletico Madrid.

“We’re going to the death for these seven games to win La Liga,” Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored Sevilla’s second goal, said post-game according to Marca. “We’re going to fight for the title.” Julen Lopetegui maintained that he wasn’t looking past the next game, while Monchi, sporting director, posted a message on social media. “Even if it’s for a minute, let me dream.”

Each of the seven games left have taken on titanic importance for Lopetegui, Monchi and everyone involved at Sevilla. They travel to Levante this coming Wednesday evening before hosting Granada on Sunday and then Athletic Bilbao next Monday.

Aunque sea un minuto, dejadme soñar.

Ya mañana volveremos al bilardismo.

Como te quiero SFC!!! — Monchi (@leonsfdo) April 18, 2021

Sevilla have nothing to lose and everything to gain, with fourth place locked down. It’s a remarkable turn of events given that following their defeat in the Copa del Rey to Barcelona and their exit from the Champions League to Borussia Dortmund, it appeared their season was over. Now, they’re chasing history.