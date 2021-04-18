Marcelo: Real Madrid have no time to rest in season run in

Real Madrid defender Marcelo admitted his teammates have no time to rest as they look to secure a successful end to the 2020/21 season.

Los Blancos have already secured their place in the Champions League semi final against Chelsea later this month after knocking out Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

However, Zinedine Zidane‘s squad are battling against a growing injury crisis at the club, with the French boss only able to name 13 outfield players for their disappointing 0-0 La Liga draw with Getafe.

But despite the need for a break ahead of a busy schedule, Brazilian full back Marcelo admitted the team will be forced to power through until the end of May.

“There is not much rest time but it is what there is,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We have to continue giving our best, as football is like this right now.

“Our rivals have important games too, but we have to rest well, as the Spanish league is demanding and there are many games to play.

“We always try to win every competition we play in and we try to do everything possible to win.”

Marcelo has played a bit part role so far this season but the veteran defender insisted he is happy to play any role needed to help the team in the weeks ahead.

Zidane’s side go to Cadiz in midweek as they try and reignite their dented title hopes followed by the bonus of three consecutive home games in domestic and European action against Real Betis, Chelsea and Osasuna before the end of April.