Lionel Messi hails ‘special’ Copa del Rey title

Lionel Messi has revealed his delight at lifting his first trophy as Barcelona captain with their Copa del Rey success against Athletic Bilbao.

Messi turned in another fantastic performance against the Basque giants with two late goals putting the gloss on a 4-0 victory at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

However, with the Catalan side without a major title since 2019, Messi has had to wait to get his hands on a trophy since replacing Andres Iniesta as club captain.

“It is very special to be the captain of this club and it is a very special cup for me to lift,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“Not being able to celebrate it with our people is a shame, but this is the situation we have to live in. It is a pity.

“The cups are always special and people enjoy them a lot.”

Messi also echoed Ronald Koeman‘s comments regarding Barcelona’s intention to continue to battle for a La Liga and Copa double this season.

La Blaugrana have eight games left in the league season but they are trailing second place Real Madrid by a point and two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Image via Getty Images