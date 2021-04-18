Joan Laporta and Ronald Koeman’s chat after the Copa del Rey final

After Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 at La Cartuja in the final of the Copa del Rey thanks to an utterly scintillating second half, Ronald Koeman, the man who coached Barcelona to victory, and Joan Laporta, the club’s newly-elected president, were seen to be deep in conversation according to Diario Sport.

Laporta conveyed all his confidence to Koeman, congratulating him on the work done and the achievement earned. After the turbulent season the Dutchman’s endured, the consensus in Catalonia is that he’s earned a piece of silverware as a form of recognition for the stellar work he’s done. Laporta is also keenly aware, however, that the team hasn’t peaked, and made sure to underline that Barcelona need to build on this momentum and go for the league title.

There’s no doubt at the club that Koeman will see out his contract, which takes him to the end of next season, at the very least. He’s earned that. Around his interaction with Laporta, there was also evidence of a real familiarity the Dutchman holds with his players. One by one, as they were substituted, they fell into a warm embrace with him, aware of the importance that game held for their coach. Both the youngsters and the veterans are with him to the death. Barcelona, as the Spanish phrase goes, are a pineapple again.