Getafe and Real Madrid name starting lineups for crucial La Liga clash at the Coliseum

Real Madrid travel to Getafe this evening with a changed landscape. Before the weekend began, they could do no wrong. They were flying in La Liga and Europe, fresh off the back of dispatching Liverpool out of the Champions League to secure their place in the semi-final. Now, after Barcelona lifted the Copa del Rey in style and Atletico Madrid responded to their doubters with a 5-0 evisceration of Eibar, the pressure’s on.

Zinedine Zidane, missing eight first teamers through injury or suspension, is down to the bare bones in selecting his starting lineup at the Coliseum. The inexperienced Victor Chust is given a starting role, while Marcelo and Mariano Diaz also return to the XI. Madrid are four points behind Atletico with a game in hand, a point clear of Barcelona and two clear of Sevilla, with a game in hand on the latter.

Getafe are treading dangerous waters, and could be sucked into a relegation battle. They sit 15th, three points clear of the bottom three, and will stay in that position no matter what result they record against last season’s champions this evening. Valencia, in 14th, are four points off, while Alaves, in 16th, are three points behind.