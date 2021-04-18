Atletico Madrid run riot at the Wanda Metropolitano with 5-0 evisceration of Eibar

Atletico Madrid have come under pressure in recent times, with many questioning whether they have the bottle to keep step in the title race and win La Liga. They took a big step toward that on Sunday, demolishing Eibar 5-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

It was scoreless until the 42nd minute, upon which Angel Correa broke the deadlock. He added a second two minutes later, before Yannick Carrasco made it three four minutes into the second half. Marcos Llorente, one of Atletico’s best performers this season, then added a brace of his own to seal the win.

Atletico have now hit 70 points, pulling four clear of Real Madrid, five clear of Barcelona and six clear of Sevilla. For Eibar, the situation inspires more panic than optimism. The Basque side sit rock-bottom of La Liga heading into the final stretch, three points behind Elche, four behind Real Valladolid and Huesca and safety.