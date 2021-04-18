Alaves secure crucial 1-0 victory over Huesca at Mendizorroza

Alaves secured an absolutely crucial 1-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at Mendizorroza, beating Huesca in La Liga thanks to a goal from Rodrigo Andres Battaglia in the 85th minute. It was a tightly contested tie that could have gone either way, so the hosts will be delighted to have emerged with all three points.

Alaves and Huesca are neck-and-neck in La Liga, with the former currently sitting in 16th and the latter in 17th. They’re level on points, as are Real Valladolid in 18th and the relegation zone, who have a game in hand. Getafe, who also have a game in hand, are three points and a place ahead, in 15th.

Alaves host Villarreal this coming Wednesday, before travelling to Valencia the following Saturday and then Eibar the Saturday after that. Huesca face the daunting proposition of a trip to league leaders Atletico Madrid this Thursday, before hosting Getafe and then Real Sociedad in back-to-back games at El Alcoraz.