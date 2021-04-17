Athletic Bilbao Barcelona

WATCH: Four goal blitz puts Barcelona 4-0 up in Copa del Rey final

Lionel Messi has put Barcelona on course for their first piece of 2020/21 silverware after four quick goals put them 4-0 up in the Copa del Rey final.

Ronald Koeman‘s side struggled to get going against Athletic Bilbao in the first half at the Estadio de La Cartuja but the Catalans have stepped up a gear after the break.

French star Antoine Griezmann was denied by Unai Simon just after the restart but he made up for that just before the hour mark with an accomplished finish from Frenkie De Jong‘s low cross.

De Jong then turned goal scorer just as he arrived on cue to nod home Jordi Alba‘s cross before talisman Messi netted an outrageous brace.

The Argentinian star linked up brilliantly with De Jong on a driving run from inside his own half, before curling past Simon, and he added his second of the night by sweeping home Alba’s square ball.

