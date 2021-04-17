Athletic Bilbao Barcelona

Watch: Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona 0-0 at half time in the 2021 Copa del Rey final

Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona head in tied all square at 0-0 at half time in their Copa del Rey final clash in Seville.

Marcelino‘s side are in their second Copa del Rey final in a month after losing 1-0 in the rearranged 2020 final against Basque rivals Real Sociedad.

However, despite the high stakes ahead of kick off, neither side have been able to find a breakthrough at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

Antoine Griezmann

The better chances have fallen to La Blaugrana in the opening 45 minutes with Frenkie De Jong‘s snapshot clipping the post and full back Sergino Dest firing wide.

Athletic’s best chance came via centre back Inigo Martinez after Barcelona failed to clear their lines from a free kick but his effort flew wide.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is likely to reshuffle his options after the break with Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembele and Ilaix Moriba all possible replacements off the bench in Andalucia.

