Tottenham interested in Barcelona defender Emerson

Premier League side Tottenham are rumoured to be tracking Barcelona defender Emerson ahead of a possible summer swoop.

Emerson moved to the Catalan giants from Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro in January 2019 as part of a unique joint transfer agreement with La Liga rivals Real Betis.

As part of the deal, Emerson joined Los Verdiblancos on a two-year loan, with an expected move to Barcelona this summer for the final three years of his contract.

However, his future in Catalonia remains uncertain with Ronald Koeman well stocked in both full back positions ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Real Betis could negotiate with Barcelona to keep Emerson at the Estadio Beniro Villamarin and effectively buy their partner out of the deal for around £5m.

But despite Manuel Pellegrini’s keenness to keep hold of the 22-year old, Spurs could be willing to pay Barcelona’s £25m asking price for him, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, with Real Betis retaining a portion of that fee if a deal is completed.