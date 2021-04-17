Ronald Koeman: We deserved Copa title and we will fight for La Liga

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has issued a rallying call to his side following their 4-0 Copa del Rey final win over Athletic Bilbao.

Second half goals from Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie De Jong and Lionel Messi secured his first title as Barcelona manager following his arrival at the start of the campaign.

However, the Dutch coach refused to settle for the success of one title, with the Catalans still on course to potentially clinch a La Liga and Copa double at the end of the season.

“We are very happy and we deserved to win at least one title this season and we will fight for La Liga until the last game,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“The club deserves it. It is a happy day for all Catalans.

“It is a deserved success. We have made changes to the team this year, but the players have delivered.”

Koeman’s side now face a tight end of season run in as they aim to hold of current league leaders Atletico Madrid and defending champions Real Madrid.

Up next for the Catalan giants in league action is a midweek clash at home to Getafe followed by seven games to wrap up the 2020/21 campaign.

Their May 8 Camp Nou tie with Atletico could potentially decide whether the La Liga trophy will remain in the Spanish capital or returns to Catalonia for first time since 2019.

