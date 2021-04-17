Real Madrid set to complete David Alaba swoop

Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement to complete a free transfer for Bayern Munich star David Alaba this summer.

The Austrian international released an emotional message to the Bayern fans following their Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain last week, ahead of his anticipated exit in June.

The Bundesliga giants have already confirmed Alaba will not be signing a new contract at the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a move for the 28-year old with rumours from Diario AS claiming a deal has already been agreed with Alaba’s representatives.

Zinedine Zidane is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer with Alaba the first piece of the jigsaw ahead of some potential big name exits from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez are all out of contract at the end of the season with no progress on extensions at this stage.