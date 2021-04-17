Real Madrid prepare to face Getafe in La Liga at the limit

Zinedine Zidane warned after Real Madrid’s victory in El Clasico that his team were playing at the limit, and it will be put to the test when los blancos face Getafe this weekend, note Marca. Getting up for Barcelona and Liverpool is one thing, but a clash with Jose Bordalas’ side is something else, and Zidane will go into the game missing eight players through injury.

Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy, who was was struck down this morning, are all unavailable through injury, while Casemiro and Nacho are both suspended. Zidane’s squad to face Getafe includes Castilla player Victor Chust, with just 15 first teamers, three of which are goalkeepers.

Zidane doesn’t have much space to rotate, dangerous when so many of his key men are playing a punishing schedule at the most pivotal time of the season. Karim Benzema is carrying a knock from the physical battle that was the Liverpool game, so Mariano Diaz could be in line for a rare start. Marcelo is expected to come in for Mendy.

Isco could be the man given a shot at filling in for one of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos or Fede Valverde, all of whom could do with a rest. Casemiro has no direct replacement. Alvaro Odriozola, who got minutes against both Liverpool and Barcelona, could come in to deputise for the missing Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez. Eder Militao appears to have become a key figure at centre-back, but Zidane is going to have to produce a makeshift companion, with the inexperienced Chust the most likely candidate.