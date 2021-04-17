Joao Felix and Luis Suarez miss Atletico Madrid’s clash with Eibar

Atletico Madrid attacking pair Joao Felix and Luis Suarez will both miss this weekend’s La Liga crunch clash at home to Eibar.

The pair are likely to remain sidelined through injury for at least another week of action, with Suarez potentially ruled out until early May.

However, despite the negative news over Felix and Suarez, Kieran Trippier and Thomas Lemar have both shaken off minor injuries in time to be included in the matchday squad by Diego Simeone.

According to reports from Marca, midfield star Marcos Llorente will come straight back into the starting XI after missing last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Real Betis due to suspension.

Los Rojiblancos will be aiming to maintain or extend their one point lead at the top of the table with rivals Real Madrid in action away at local neighbours Getafe.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V EIBAR

Oblak; Trippier, Gimenez, Savic, Hermoso; Koke, Niguez, Herrera; Carrasco, Lemar, Correa