Joan Laporta: I am convinced Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta is confident Lionel Messi will remain at the club after the summer.

Messi scored twice as the Catalans secured a first trophy for manager Ronald Koeman with a 4-0 Copa del Rey final win over Athletic Bilbao.

However, his long term future at the Camp Nou remains a burning issue for both Koeman and Laporta to resolve with his current contract set to expire in July.

Messi has consistently stated he will wait until the end of the 2020/21 season before making a decision on his plans and Laporta is determined to keep the 33-year old in Catalonia.

“Leo is the best in the world, he is deeply rooted in the club,” he told an interview with Marca after the final.

“I am convinced he wants to stay and we will do everything within our means and in our power to make him stay.”

Messi’s two goals against Marcelino‘s side brought his tally for 2020/21 up to 31 goals in all competitions.

His haul from last season amounted to the same figure at the end of the campaign and he could break the 40-goal mark for the first time since 2019 in the coming weeks.