Barcelona clinch 2021 Copa del Rey title with 4-0 hammering of Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona have secured their first trophy of the 2020/21 season thanks to an emphatic 4-0 Copa del Rey final win over Athletic Bilbao.

The Catalan giants remain on course for a La Liga and Copa double this summer as four second half goals sealed a first piece of silverware as La Blaugrana boss for Ronald Koeman.

Neither side created much in a low key opening 45 minutes at the Estadio de La Cartuja but Koeman’s side burst into life just before the hour mark.

Antoine Griezmann broke the deadlock as he slammed home Frenkie De Jong‘s pass before the Dutchman doubled the advantage from Jordi Alba‘s ball.

But the closing stages were all about Lionel Messi as the Argentinian superstar netted two fantastic finishes to clinch the cup.

He combined twice with De Jong after a 60-yard run from inside in his own half before tucking past Unai Simon and made it 4-0 on the night, sweeping home a trademark finish from Alba’s pass.

Images via Getty Images