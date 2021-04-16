Valencia aim to build new stadium – 12 years after construction work was halted

The president of Valencia has reiterated the club’s desire to complete the building of their Nuevo Mestalla stadium despite construction being halted in 2009.

The stadium – which was proposed to have a 61,500 capacity – began being built in the summer of 2007 but construction was stopped two years later as funding ran out and the project was suspended.

The half-built stadium continues to sit untouched in the city but has fallen into a state of disrepair with no maintenance in over a decade since.

Cadena Cope now carries quotes from Anil Murthy that reiterate the club’s desires to continue with the construction with the aim of moving into the new stadium at the soonest possible date.

Murthy works for club owner Peter Lim – who bought Los Che in 2014, five years after the work halted but they have not since picked up the costs to continue its building.

The report adds that the hope is that construction can restart in 2024 with the stadium ready to be moved into officially in 2026.

Murthy is quoted as saying: “The mayor (Joan Ribó) has been surprised to learn of the work that Valencia CF has been carrying out regarding the issue of the new stadium.”

The report claims that the club have rejected 39 offers for the plots of land at the stadium and they want to talk to the council to regain planning permission from next year.