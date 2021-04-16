Spanish football headlines: Benzema set for new Real Madrid contract, Barcelona legend to return and Spain’s Euros venue change

Spanish football morning headlines for April 16.

Benzema’s new Madrid deal

Real Madrid news on Friday is dominated by a report in Marca that striker Karim Benzema is set to pen a new contract at the club.

The experienced Frenchman is set to add another year onto his deal through to the summer of 2023 – a reward for the player’s fine form in recent years.

Marquez to return to Barca

Barcelona news sees former central defender Rafael Marquez set to return to the club in a youth coaching capacity, report Diario Sport.

It is claimed that talks are in an advanced stage for the return of the Mexican – who spent seven seasons at the club between 2003 and 2010.

Euros venue set for switch

The Spanish venue hosting matches in this summer’s European Championships are set to switch from San Mames – the home of Athletic Bilbao – to the Cartuja stadium in Seville.

That is according to a report in Diario AS, who say that the news will be confirmed by the organisation on Monday.

UEFA is demanding a capacity of 25 percent for stadiums at the tournament.