Sergio Ramos sends social media message: “We’ll be back. Don’t let anybody doubt that.”

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has posted a message on his Instagram account to show off his fitness levels with motivational words.

The club released a statement earlier this week to confirm that the 34-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 and was currently self-isolating.

It continues the talismanic captain’s run of bad luck, as he is currently unavailable for Los Blancos through injury.

Now, Ramos has posted a video of Instagram which shows him working out in his garden doing deadlifts with a message that he is eager and ready to return to the field.

Ramos wrote: “Corona who? We’ll be back. Don’t let anybody doubt that.”

He is the second player to test positive for the virus at the club in recent times following his central defensive partner Raphael Varane.

It continues a busy few months of Ramos news with the player out of contract in the Spanish capital in less than three months – as his deal is expiring on 30 June, with no renewal yet agreed.