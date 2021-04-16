Real Madrid without five defenders for trip to Getafe

Real Madrid news is now focused on this weekend’s La Liga clash against struggling Getafe but they have a long list of defensive absentees.

As reported by Cadena Ser, there are five players unavailable who would likely to have been chosen in this game – either as first-choice defenders or to play in a back four due to the absences of others.

Both of their strongest central defenders Raphael Varane and club captain Sergio Ramos are unavailable and indeed they are both currently self-isolating due to Covid-19.

Furthermore Nacho Fernandez – who has starred alongside Eder Militao in a makeshift central defensive partnership in recent weeks – is also unavailable due to being suspended for this trip to Los Azulones.

First-choice right-back Dani Carvajal has returned to first-team training but the report adds he will not be fit enough to play in this game, while Lucas Vazquez is unlikely to play again this season due to injury.

It is possible that Victor Chust may be played from the start.