Real Madrid star Varane out of Getafe clash with Covid

There has been no positive injury updates in Real Madrid news ahead of this weekend’s La Liga clash against Getafe.

Central defender Raphael Varane still has not returned a negative Covid test meaning he will sit out the clash having also missed both Champions League games against Liverpool and the victory in El Clasico against Barcelona.

As per a report in Diario AS, Varane has yet to return a negative PCR test in time to be involved in this weekend’s game.

Varane’s central defensive partner and club captain Sergio Ramos is also unavailable through Covid while right-back Dani Carvajal is in solitary training and is not expected to return for this game.

🦠Varane y Sergio Ramos, en casa con COVID.

🏃‍♂️Carvajal se entrenó en solitario sobre el césped.

🏋️‍♂️Casemiro trabajó en el interior de las instalaciones. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) April 16, 2021

Another absentee is the suspended Nacho Fernandez, so they will need to find another partner for Eder Militao in the heart of the defence for the Spanish champions, with both having starred in recent weeks in the absence of others.

Varane has clocked up 355 first-team appearances at Madrid and Los Blancos will be keen to have their defensive stars back ahead of the season run-in.