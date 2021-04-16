Real Madrid face growing injury crisis ahead of Getafe clash

Real Madrid‘s injury problems could be deepened even further ahead of their trip to Getafe this weekend.

Zinedine Zidane‘s side will be aiming to keep themselves in the La Liga title race in the south of Madrid but the French boss faces a growing fitness crisis at the club.

Los Blancos will be without five first choice defenders at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez through injury and suspension this weekend.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema are both struggling with minor knocks ahead of the game.

Kroos was withdrawn in the second half of Los Blancos 0-0 Champions League draw at Liverpool in midweek and he is bigger concern than Benzema with the former French international stepping up his own training.

Uruguayan star Fede Valverde is likely to be included after playing with an injury at Anfield with Zidane trying to keep his side’s momentum going.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V GETAFE

Courtois; Militao, Chust, Mendy; Odriozola, Modric, Valverde, Marcelo; Asensio, Benzema, Vincius