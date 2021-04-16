Key Atletico Madrid pair return for Eibar tie

Atletico Madrid are set to be boosted by the returns of Kieran Trippier and Thomas Lemar for this weekend’s vital La Liga clash with Eibar.

Diego Simeone‘s side will be aiming to maintain or possibly increase their one-point lead at the top of the table with city rivals Real Madrid in action away at Getafe.

Trippier was forced off in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Real Betis with French international missing the trip to Andalucia due to a persistent injury.

However, according to reports from Marca, the pair have both now returned to full training in the last 24 hours and will be included in the squad to face their Basque visitors.

Joao Felix and Luis Suarez are both missing for at least another week with Lemar set to replace the Portuguese international in attack.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V EIBAR

Oblak; Trippier, Gimenez, Savic, Hermoso; Koke, Niguez, Herrera; Carrasco, Lemar, Correa