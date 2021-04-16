Barcelona to play in special Catalan-inspired shirt for Copa del Rey final

Saturday night sees the eagerly anticipated Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona – two of Spanish football’s most distinguished and historic clubs.

The Blaugrana have now confirmed that they will not be playing the game in their traditional home shirts and will instead be playing in a one-off kit which has been inspired by the flag of Catalonia.

The Senyera Estelada – translating into English as the starred flag – is the flag of the North-Eastern region of Spain, of which Barcelona is the capital, and is commonly flown by Catalan nationalist supporters.

The predominant yellow and red colours – accompanied with a touch of blue – has frequently been the away colours of the Catalan giants.

However, this season the club’s most recent away kits have been all-black kits and pink shirts.

Barcelona are aiming to win their first trophy since the 2018/19 campaign – and are still in the race for the domestic double.