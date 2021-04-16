Barcelona star Gerard Pique set for Copa del Rey final return

Barcelona have been handed a major boost ahead of tomorrow’s Copa del Rey final with Athletic Bilbao as Gerard Pique is set to return.

Ronald Koeman‘s side face the Basque giants in Seville and former Spanish international Pique is in line to come back into the starting line up.

Pique travelled with the squad for last weekend’s El Clasico defeat away at Real Madrid but Koeman opted not to risk him against Los Blancos after missing a month of action with a knee injury.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Pique completed a full session at the Estadio de La Cartuja, and Koeman has confirmed he is fully fit.

Pique could be one of three changes to the team from the loss in Madrid with Antoine Griezmann and Sergi Roberto also potentially returning.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING XI V ATHLETIC BILBAO

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Messi, Griezmann, Dembele