Barcelona president Laporta on Lionel Messi renewal: “Everything is progressing properly”

The president of Barcelona has moved to reassure the club’s fans on the future of Lionel Messi by stating: “Everything is progressing properly.”

Joan Laporta has spoken of his confidence that the Argentine star – who becomes a free agent in July – will remain at the Catalan club, where he has spent the entirety of his career.

Laporta gave the rather brief update to Messi’s situation in Deportes Cuatro in what appears to be a show of confidence that the club are on track to renew the player’s deal.

Laporta added: “I will do everything possible with this club to ensure he stays. That is what we are doing. Messi is motivated. He is an incredible person and I am convinced that he will want to continue here.”

It follows on from Barcelona news that emerged in Catalan media outlet Esport3 that the Blaugrana were unable to formally make a new contract offer to the player due to their precarious financial situation.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the Catalan giants at the end of June and he has theoretically been free to speak to other clubs from January due to the expiration date.

Last summer’s Messi news saw him attempt to leave the club as a free agent but he backed down on his stance as he did not want to go to court to force the move, and he stayed for this campaign – but his future now is dominating Barcelona news.

With only 11 weeks remaining of Messi’s current contract, all eyes will now be on his future beyond this season.