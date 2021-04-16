Barcelona cannot yet make formal contract offer to Lionel Messi

The future of star player Lionel Messi at Barcelona remains at the forefront of Spanish football news going into the run-in of the current campaign.

A report from Catalan media outlet Esport3 now say that the Blaugrana are unable to offer him a new contract formally as yet due to the uncertainty over their financial situation.

📌 El Barça encara no li ha fet una oferta formal a Messi 📌 Laporta espera acabar l’auditoria per saber quina és la situació real del club 📌 La sintonia és bona 📻 Informa @HelenaCondis #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/oDn2ivxQKO — Esports COPE (@ESPORTSCOPE) April 16, 2021

It is said by the report that club president Joan Laporta is not yet aware of the full scope of the club’s debt and financial ability to renew Messi’s contract at the club.

It remains unclear if the Argentine superstar will renew his deal at the Camp Nou – which currently has less than three months remaining – or become a free agent on 30 June.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the Catalan giants at the end of June and he has theoretically been free to speak to other clubs from January due to the expiration date.

Last summer’s Messi news saw him attempt to leave the club as a free agent but he backed down on his stance as he did not want to go to court to force the move, and he stayed for this campaign – but his future now is dominating Barcelona news.

Now speculation over Messi’s future is once again taking central focus as he is currently able to walk out of the club at the end of June.