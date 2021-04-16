Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman frustrated by questions on his future: “It is a little strange”

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman was frustrated during his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s Copa del Rey final due to questions over his future.

The Dutchman was appointed last summer but this season has had its ups and downs; the Blaugrana could still complete the domestic double.

However, they currently sit third in La Liga and were eliminated from the Champions League at the Round of the 16 stage, while they lost the Spanish Supercopa final to Athletic Bilbao.

The Basque club will be their opponents in Saturday’s showpiece event but last weekend’s El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid was another painful loss in Barcelona news.

That prompted questions of Koeman on his future during the pre-match press conference – he has a contract through to the summer of 2022 but there has been speculation he could be moved on this summer.

Read more: Barcelona have doubts on Koeman

Koeman told reporters on Friday, in quotes that have been carried by Marca: “We have improved many things. I never think about my future if I win or lose a game.

“It’s a little bit strange that I need to answer questions like this because we had a run of 19 games without losing. We are losing one match and I need to talk about my future?

“Maybe I need to accept this. I have one more year of contract. I know it’s a big pressure and I can handle that but sometimes it’s a little bit strange.

“I accept this is part of my job, which is a huge honour.”