Barcelona academy director Patrick Kluivert says goodbye to club

La Masia academy director Patrick Kluivert has said his goodbyes to his colleagues at Barcelona as he looks set to leave the club.

The Dutchman has been in the position for two years but Diario Sport now outline how he has already said his farewells to those he worked with – as his contract, which is expiring this summer, will not be renewed.

The former striker netted 122 goals in 257 games for the Catalan giants between 1998 and 2004 and has been in his current post since the summer of 2019.

It was reported last month by Diario Sport that Jose Ramon Alexanko would be the man to replace Kluivert in the position, although nothing has yet been formally announced by the club.

This will be the latest shake-up behind the scenes at the Camp Nou since the election of the club’s new president Joan Laporta back in March.