Zinedine Zidane’s three incredible challenges: Two doubles, four Champions League titles and the successful defence of La Liga

Winning La Liga and the Champions League is part of Real Madrid’s DNA as per Marca. Los blancos have won 34 league titles, more than anyone else in Spain, as well as 13 European Cups, more than anyone in Europe. However, winning both of those prized titles is a rarer accomplishment, something that’s only happened three times.

The first time was in the 1956/57 season, when Jose Luis Villalonga was in charge. It was repeated the following season, when Luis Carniglia was coach, and it didn’t happen again until 2016/17, when it was Zinedine Zidane sitting on the Santiago Bernabeu bench.

Now, the Frenchman has a chance to repeat the feat. He has eleven games in front of him to do it, eight in La Liga and three in the Champions League. It’s an idea that seemed unthinkable just a couple of months ago, but Madrid have cut what was a ten point lead for city rivals Atletico Madrid to just one in La Liga and made it to the semi final of the Champions League despite almost going out at group stage.

Nobody has won four Champions League titles as coach, something Zidane will achieve should his men triumph in Istanbul. He’s currently on three, level with Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti. Standing in front of him right now is Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, as well as Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on the other side of the draw. Domestically, Madrid are neck and neck with Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona and Diego Simeone’s Atletico, with a real shot at retaining the title for the first time since 2008.