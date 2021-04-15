Spanish football morning headlines: Real Madrid dreaming of a double, Zinedine Zidane praised in England and Barcelona search for left-sided centre-back

Spanish football morning headlines for April 15th

Real Madrid eleven games from a double

Real Madrid are dreaming of a double just 44 days before the end of the season according to Marca. Zinedine Zidane’s men are just eleven games, eight in La Liga and three in the Champions League, away from the two titles. It’s been a goal that’s kept the team motivated and focused despite the physical pressure they’ve been put under in recent weeks due to their injury crisis.

Read more here.

“If he were someone other than [Zinedine] Zidane, we’d be applauding him”

Zinedine Zidane’s work as coach of Real Madrid has been praised in England, note Diario AS. BT Sport’s Rio Ferdinand and Steve McManaman, the latter formerly a Madridista himself, spoke bluntly about the French coach and elevated him to the status of one of the top coaches in the game. The Champions League tie against Liverpool, for them, has crystallised the fact he deserves more praise than he gets.

Read more here.

Barcelona in the market for left-sided centre-back

Barcelona will have little money but a lot of positions to strengthen this summer according to Mundo Deportivo. Their number one target is to bring in a forward, but the Catalan club are also keen to bring in a left-sided centre-back alongside Eric Garcia, whose arrival seems to be virtually done, short of a renegotiation of terms.

Read more here.