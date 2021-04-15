Spanish football evening headlines: Zidane has three incredible challenges, the story of Ramos’ quarantine and Haaland demands astronomical wage

Spanish football evening headlines for April 15th

Zinedine Zidane’s three incredible challenges: Two doubles, four Champions League titles and the successful defence of La Liga

Winning La Liga and the Champions League is part of Real Madrid’s DNA as per Marca. Los blancos have won 34 league titles, more than anyone else in Spain, as well as 13 European Cups, more than anyone in Europe. However, winning both of those prized titles is a rarer accomplishment, something that’s only happened three times. The first time was in the 1956/57 season, when Jose Luis Villalonga was in charge. It was repeated the following season, when Luis Carniglia was coach, and it didn’t happen again until 2016/17, when it was Zinedine Zidane sitting on the Santiago Bernabeu bench.

Sergio Ramos’ quarantine: Locked up for his children and watching football

Sergio Ramos tested positive for coronavirus last Tuesday, with Real Madrid making it official hours before the team travelled to Merseyside to face Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final, a tie they negotiated successfully to secure their place in the semi final against Chelsea. For two days Ramos hasn’t left his home, where he’s been confined with his wife, Pilar Rubio, and his four children as per Diario AS.

Erling Haaland said to be asking for astronomical salary

Erling Haaland looks set to be at the centre of one of the transfer soap operas of the summer, note Mundo Deportivo. His father, Alf-Inge, and his agent, Mino Raiola, went on an infamous tour just last week of Europe, speaking with clubs interested in securing the Norwegian marksman’s signature. There’s been talk of high transfer fees, as well as significant commissions. The decisive factor, however, will be whether any club agrees to pay Haaland the salary he’s said to be asking for.