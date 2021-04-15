Sergio Ramos’ quarantine: Locked up for by children and watching football

Sergio Ramos tested positive for coronavirus last Tuesday, with Real Madrid making it official hours before the team travelled to Merseyside to face Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final, a tie they negotiated successfully to secure their place in the semi final against Chelsea. For two days Ramos hasn’t left his home, where he’s been confined with his wife, Pilar Rubio, and his four children as per Diario AS.

Rubio was supposed to be on El Homiguero today, the program she works on. But as she was confined at home, she was unable to attend the set in person, so delivered her section of the show via video call. She also spoke about how the Ramos family are handling life at home, where neither her nor her children have tested positive but having to be isolated as a precaution.

Rubio revealed that she’s masked and gloved up, and also has a little screen she wears. Ramos is in a locked room, she said, because the children have locked it from the outside and they can’t find the key. While the program was being broadcast, Madrid were playing Liverpool, with Ramos posting an image on social media of him watching the game and cheering on his teammates, eventually celebrating their victory.