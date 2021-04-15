Real Madrid eleven games from a double

Real Madrid are dreaming of a double just 44 days before the end of the season according to Marca. Zinedine Zidane’s men are just eleven games, eight in La Liga and three in the Champions League, away from the two titles. It’s been a goal that’s kept the team motivated and focused despite the physical pressure they’ve been put under in recent weeks due to their injury crisis.

This past week, however, has given Madrid the belief that they can finish the season with strength. The beat Barcelona in El Clasico last Saturday before eliminating Liverpool from the Champions League on Wednesday, setting them up nicely ahead of four more tough games in April. Los blancos play Getafe, Cadiz, Real Betis before ending the month against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea at Valdebebas in the Champions League semi-final.

They kick off May with a game against Osasuna, before travelling to London to take on Chelsea in the second leg of the semi-final. Sevilla are next up, before ties with Granada, Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal. Their final game of the season would be, should they make it, the final of the Champions League, a game that will be played in Istanbul on May 29th. They’d face Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City there should they beat Chelsea.