Manchester United and Granada name starting lineups for Europa League quarter final second leg

Granada travel to England this evening to face Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League quarter final. The Andalusians lost the first leg back at Los Carmenes 2-0 thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, and will realistically need to pull off a miracle if they’re to secure a place in the semi final.

Tonight's team news = locked in 🔒 Let's finish this one off, Reds! ✊ 🔴 #MUFC

🏆 #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2021

Granada’s road here was long. They’ve had to negotiate their way past Teuta, Locomotive Tbilisi, Malmo, PSV, PAOK, AC Omonia, Napoli and Molde to get to the quarter-final for the first time in their history. United, with a little more pedigree in Europe, entered the competition at the last 32 after being knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage. They beat Real Sociedad and Milan to get to Granada.

Granada were promoted to La Liga in the 2018/19 season, playing a refreshing brand of football under up-and-coming young Diego Martinez. They finished seventh last season to qualify for European football for the first time in their history, and have now entered uncharted territory.