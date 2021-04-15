Europa League roundup: Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma and Villarreal advance to the semi-finals

There was four Europa League quarter finals taking place across Europe this evening, with four of the eight teams involved proceeding to the semi-final stage. The first leg of the semi-final will take place on Thursday, April 29th, while the second leg will take place on Thursday, May 6th.

From a Spanish perspective, it was a mixed night, with Manchester United defeating Granada 2-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate but Villarreal beating Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate, securing their place in the semi final. Unai Emery will fancy his chances, having been the coach to have won the competition the most times in history, with three titles to his name while coach of Sevilla.

There, they’ll play Arsenal, Emery’s former club. Arsenal, now coached by Spaniard Mikel Arteta, hammered Slavia Prague 4-0 on the night to win the tie 5-1 on aggregate. United will face Roma in the other semi final, with the Italians drawing 1-1 with Ajax on the night but winning the tie 3-2 on aggregate.