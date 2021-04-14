Zinedine Zidane: “The team is always there and wants more”

Real Madrid travelled to Merseyside this evening to take on Liverpool at Anfield in the quarter final second leg of the Champions League, drawing 0-0 to secure their place in the semi-final against Chelsea. Los blancos went into the game with a 3-1 lead from the first leg back in Spain last week, but were wary of the danger posed by that away goal.

Zinedine Zidane‘s men saw their bus attacked before the game, struck by a missile that broke one of the windows. The action on the pitch was furious, with Thibaut Courtois drawn into two saves from Mo Salah and James Milner in the first 15 minutes. Karim Benzema had Madrid’s best chance early doors, striking the post in the 20th minute.

Casemiro epitomised the hard-edged start to the game soon after, clattering into Milner almost immediately after being fouled and starting a minor fracas pitch-side, while Salah and Gini Wijnaldum came close before half-time.

Upon the restart, it was Roberto Firmino who tested Courtois, only to be denied by the big Belgian, while at the other end Vinicius Junior had an opening only for the chance to be smothered by his compatriot Alisson. Benzema then had another excellent chance, but couldn’t control his free header, but it was of no importance come the final whistle. Madrid had done enough.

“We knew we were going to suffer and we expected a very strong Liverpool in the first 15 minutes,” Zidane said post-match in comments carried by Marca, who noted that the Frenchman appeared as if he’d just seen his team win in La Liga. “This is normal, we’re in the quarter final of the Champions League. But in the end we’ve qualified and we’re very happy. We’re all together and the team is always there and wants more. We haven’t won anything, but we’re alive in both competitions.”