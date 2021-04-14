What Barcelona will say to Erling Haaland that Real Madrid cannot

The future of in-demand Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been at the front and centre of both Real Madrid news and Barcelona news this month.

It follows on from the player’s agent Mino Raiola holding meetings with both clubs and a subsequent report from Esport3, as per El Mundo Deportivo, claimed that Raiola told both clubs that La Liga was the player’s preferred next move.

Now, a fresh report in El Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona believe Real Madrid are their main rivals in the race for the Norwegian striker.

It is said by the report that the Blaugrana will pledge to Haaland that he is their main priority and will be fronting their strike force whilst also arguing that Madrid will be actively trying to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland is said to have a €75m release clause that kicks in during 2022 but he may be transferred this summer.