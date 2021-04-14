Watch: Vinicius Junior has chance against Liverpool but is shut down by compatriot Alisson

Real Madrid travelled to Merseyside this evening to take on Liverpool at Anfield in the quarter final second leg of the Champions League. Los blancos went into the game with a 3-1 lead from the first leg back in Spain last week, but were wary of the danger posed by that away goal. Zinedine Zidane‘s men took solace in the fact that Anfield was without its fearsome atmosphere, however, like the one that famously met Barcelona back in 2019.

Madrid’s bus was attacked before the game, struck by a missile that broke one of the windows. The action on the pitch was fast and furious, with Thibaut Courtois drawn into two excellent saves from Mo Salah and James Milner respectively in the first 15 minutes.

Karim Benzema had Madrid’s best chance early doors, striking the post in the 20th minute. Casemiro epitomised the hard-edged start to the game soon after, clattering into Milner almost immediately after being fouled and starting a minor fracas pitch-side, while Salah and Gini Wijnaldum came close before half-time. Upon the restart, it was Roberto Firmino who tested Courtois, only to be denied by the big Belgian, while at the other end Vinicius Junior had an opening but the chance was smothered by his compatriot Alisson.