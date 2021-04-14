Watch: Real Madrid bus struck by missiles on its way to Anfield to face Liverpool in Champions League quarter final second leg

Real Madrid travel to Merseyside this evening to take on Liverpool at Anfield in the quarter final second leg of the Champions League.

Here's the broken window of the Real Madrid team bus, as filmed by @ZanySebastien on @CanalplusSport pic.twitter.com/lpKNEV3HL4 — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) April 14, 2021

Los blancos go into the game with a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Spain, but will be wary of the danger posed by that away goal. They’ll take solace in the fact that Anfield will be without its fearsome atmosphere, however, like the one that met Barcelona back in 2019.

That’s not to say the actual journey to Anfield was devoid of atmosphere, however. Madrid’s team bus was hit by missiles on its way there, with one actually striking and breaking one of the bus’ windows.

Something similar happened back in 2018, when the Manchester City team bus was struck by missiles when on the way to a full-to-the-brim Anfield ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg, a game Liverpool won 3-0. That same season Liverpool went on to lose the final to Madrid in Kiev.