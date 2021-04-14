Video footage shows Zinedine Zidane’s pre-match talk before Liverpool clash

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane’s pre-match talk to his players ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash against Liverpool have been revealed.

The talk was short and direct, with the Frenchman getting his message across to his players in his typically succinct fashion.

Zidane’s words were carried by El Chiringuito: “We are good, we are prepared, and we will be giving everything tomorrow. Focus on the match, mentality in the game.”

Real Madrid news is now firmly focused on Wednesday night’s clash at Anfield, which could see Los Blancos qualify for the final four of the competition.

Madrid ran out 3-1 victors in last week’s first leg in the Spanish capital and are in the driving seat going into the second leg.

However, Zidane is without multiple first-team regulars for the game including Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez all out injured, while Raphael Varane and club captain Sergio Ramos both have Covid-19 and are self-isolating.

This clash is a repeat of the 2018 final between the two sides, when Madrid ran out 3-1 victors.