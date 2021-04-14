The three players Barcelona are talking to over contract extensions

There is an update in Barcelona news that the club are confident of securing contract extensions for three of their first-team players.

All three players graduated through the club’s La Masia youth academy and have all played roles in the first-team squad at Camp Nou this season.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the clauses in the existing contracts of both Oscar Mingueza and Riqui Puig through to 2023 will be triggered.

In addition to those two players, the versatile Sergi Roberto is also likely to have his contract renewed – although the two parties are yet to reach an agreement on that front.

Spain international Sergi Roberto has spent the entirety of his professional career at the Camp Nou and has played a prominent squad role in six La Liga titles, two Champions League titles and five Copa del Rey successes.

His current Barcelona contract is set to expire in 2022.

