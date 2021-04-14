The summer options for Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid are worried that Luis Suarez may decide to leave the club this summer as other clubs may seduce him, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The Uruguayan is said to be happy in Madrid and at the club but he could decide to leave on a free this summer and his continuity beyond this summer is not yet guaranteed.

There was a clause in the contract signed by Suarez last summer that would allow him to terminate his deal on 30 June 2021 should he so desire, as outlined by Marca earlier this year.

The 34-year-old’s deal runs through to the summer of 2022 but this option would allow him to leave halfway through that, and the latest update is that there is concern at Atleti that this could happen – even if he is unlikely to push for a move away.

Suarez has netted 19 goals and provided one assist this campaign and the fact he is happy both in Madrid and at Atleti – with whom he could win this year’s league title – mean that such a scenario remains unlikely.

However, it will be the player and not the club who have the final say this summer.