Spanish evening football headlines: Liverpool fans attack Real Madrid bus, Champions League team news and key Barcelona meeting

Spanish football evening headlines for April 14.

Madrid bus attacked

Real Madrid news is focused on their match at Anfield tonight against Liverpool but their team bus was attacked whilst arriving at the stadium.

Watch: Real Madrid bus struck by missiles on its way to Anfield to face Liverpool in Champions League quarter final second leg

Madrid’s team bus was hit by missiles on its way there, with one actually striking and breaking one of the bus’ windows.

Madrid team news

Real Madrid have named a 4-3-3 formation for their Champions League quarter final clash at Liverpool this evening.

Read more: Real Madrid and Liverpool name starting lineups for Champions League quarter final second leg at Anfield

The big team news is Fede Valverde straight at right-back ahead of Alvaro Odriozola, with Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal both unavailable.

Barca meeting over Garcia

Barcelona held a meeting with the agent of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia on Wednesday in a bid to smooth over a switch this summer.

Read more: Barcelona meeting to finalise Eric Garcia deal

The central defender is apparently keen to return to the Camp Nou – where he left in 2017 – but a report in El Mundo Deportivo has given an update on the suggestion that the wages offered may provide a stumbling block.

The club’s new Director of Football Mateu Alemany is said to have met with former central midfielder Ivan de la Pena – now Garcia’s agent – to discuss the terms of a potential deal.